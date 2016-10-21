Update: Sawdust fire extinguished

The sawdust that was smouldering.

GEORGE NEWS - Following a meeting to address the Buffelsdrift sawdust fire last week, Eden district municipality and the George municipality established an operational plan to address it. This operation started on Thursday 27 October.

Under operational control of the George municipality acting chief fire officer, Mr Neels Barnard, the Eden district municipality fire chief, Freddy Thaver, and deputy fire chief, Deon Van Wyk, the fire at Buffelsdrift farm was completely extinguished on 30 October at 18:00.

At least 10 fire fighters, from both fire stations, were on site daily to extinguish the fire that has been smouldering since September as a result of an accumulation of saw dust on the property. Two excavators and a bulldozer were brought in to open up the heap of sawdust in order for fire fighters to extinguish the fire.

Walter Hendricks, director for community services for George municipality thanked the fire fighters who assisted and worked so hard for their dedication and persistence in resolving this issue.