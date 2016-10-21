Another pedestrian dies on N2

The truck that hit the pedestrian came to a standstill about 100 metres from where the man was hit. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Yet another pedestrian, believed to be from Thembalethu, was knocked over and died on the N2 near the Thembalethu pedestrian bridge this morning (Wednesday 2 November) at around 06:15.

It is believed the man was walking on the road when he was hit by a construction truck travelling in the direction of Mossel Bay.

The body was removed by the police’s forensic pathology department.

The truck's brake marks are clearly visible on the road service within the yellow lines.

