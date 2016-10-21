New tariffs for Garden Route National Park

A part of the Garden Route National Park in Tsitsikamma.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Tariffs for the Garden Route National Park (GRNP) will be adjusted to include the consumer price index for 2015/2016.
As from November 1, the conservation fees to enter any of the park's sections in Knysna, Wilderness and Tsitsikamma are as follows:
Knysna
Adult: R30 – SA citizens
Child: R15
Adult: R60 – SADC visitors
Child: R30
Adult: R120 – international visitors
Child: R60
Nature's Valley (Tsitsikamma)
Adult: R44 – SA citizens
Child: R22
Adult: R44 – SADC visitors
Child: R22
Adult: R88 – international visitors
Child: R44
Storms River Rest Camp (Tsitsikamma)
Adult: R49 – SA citizens
Child: 24
Adult: R98 – SADC visitors
Child: R49
Adult: 196 – international visitors
Child: R98
Wilderness
Adult: R37 – SA citizens
Child: R18
Adult: R74 – SADC visitors
Child: R37
Adult: R120 – international visitors
Child: R60
Activity tariffs
Nandi Mgwadlamba, communications officer for SA National Parks (SANParks) said, "Kindly see tariffs for day activities including hiking and cycling as well as event fees.
We wish to thank you for all your support and hope you visit a national park soon.
All funds generated from conservation fees are ploughed back into the primary mandate of SANParks, which is to oversee the conservation of South Africa’s biodiversity, landscapes, seascapes and associated heritage assets through a system of national parks."
