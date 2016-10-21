New tariffs for Garden Route National Park

A part of the Garden Route National Park in Tsitsikamma.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Tariffs for the Garden Route National Park (GRNP) will be adjusted to include the consumer price index for 2015/2016.

As from November 1, the conservation fees to enter any of the park's sections in Knysna, Wilderness and Tsitsikamma are as follows:

Nandi Mgwadlamba, communications officer for SA National Parks (SANParks) said, "Kindly see tariffs for day activities including hiking and cycling as well as event fees.

We wish to thank you for all your support and hope you visit a national park soon.

Adult: R30 – SA citizensChild: R15Adult: R60 – SADC visitorsChild: R30Adult: R120 – international visitorsAdult: R44 – SA citizensChild: R22Adult: R44 – SADC visitorsChild: R22Adult: R88 – international visitorsAdult: R49 – SA citizensChild: 24Adult: R98 – SADC visitorsChild: R49Adult: 196 – international visitorsAdult: R37 – SA citizensChild: R18Adult: R74 – SADC visitorsChild: R37Adult: R120 – international visitorsAll funds generated from conservation fees are ploughed back into the primary mandate of SANParks, which is to oversee the conservation of South Africa’s biodiversity, landscapes, seascapes and associated heritage assets through a system of national parks."