Are you getting your Mo on this month?

Are you getting you Mo on this month?

The Movember Foundation has also added an additional aspect to the month-long campaign, the option to sign up to MOVE . When signing up on the Movember website, Mo Bros and Mo Sistas can choose to make a commitment to MOVE for the 30 days of Movember.

Studies have proven that incorporating more exercise into your daily routine has many benefits and often makes you feel better, more energised and could possibly add years to your life. This commitment to MOVE can include anything from a daily brisk walk or taking the stairs instead of the lift, to surfing, cycling, swimming or anything that gets the heart rate up.

In addition to awareness and education generated from the Movember campaign, the funds raised from Mo Bros’ & Mo Sistas’ efforts fund survivorship and research programmes. These programmes aim to provide men with the best choices and treatment options available.

Globally the Movember Foundation has brought some of the brightest medical minds – including urologists, oncologists, sexologists and general health practitioners – together to formulate a number of programmes which will change the male health sphere.