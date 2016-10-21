Wanted: Professional nurses to help Sanca

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Sanca George is updating its data base. It's appealing to registered professional nurses to register at the institution so that Sanca can make use of their expertise.

Denise de Beer, the office head in George, said: “In an effort to improve our quality of service, we need to expand our professional staff to include the expertise of registered professional nurses on a consultation basis. The duties of the nurse will include medical assessment of service users, as well as urine drug testing per occasion.”

Sanca is a non-profit outpatient treatment centre offering early intervention, treatment and aftercare services to individuals and their families who live with substance use disorders.

Contact Denise de Beer at 044 884 0674 or ddebeer@sancageorge.org.za for more information.

