Make magic happen with 10 000 Wishes

Make magic happen with 10 000 Wishes
Group Editors, Algoa FM and Rotary have joined hands in launching the 10 000 Wishes campaign.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Group Editors, Algoa FM and Rotary have joined hands in launching the 10 000 Wishes campaign.
 
The campaign will run from today, Monday 31 October until Friday 9 December.

The main aim of the campaign is to put a smile on a less fortunate child's face by giving him or her a special Christmas gift over the festive season.
 
Children are our most valuable asset and we would like to bring a little magic to their lives this Christmas.

So how can you contribute? It is very simple.
Collection boxes, have been placed throughout the region and you can drop off new or used toys at any collection point near your home. A huge thank you to Stuttafords George for the donation of boxes.

Every single toy will make a difference, regardless of size or value.
 
With the help of Rotary, the toys will be distributed in the area where it has been collected. So we will ensure your toys will be given to the less fortunate children in your own area.

Boxes will be available at the following venues:

George Herald and Idinga readers
• George Herald office at 72 York Street
• Kidz at Mount View

Mossel Bay Advertiser readers
• Langeberg Mall - Centre Management
• Mossel Bay Advertiser office at 9 Church Street

Knysna-Plett Herald readers
• Knysna and Partners (Tourism) - Knysna Mall - Next to Village Pharmacy
• Knysna Tourism Sedgfield - Main street - Sedgfield
• Food Lovers Market Knysna - Waterfront Drive
• Knysna Plett Herald offices at 19 Spring Street, Knysna

Suid-Kaap Forum readers
• Riversdal SuperSpar - Heidelbergstraat
• Stilbaai Spar - Hoofweg
• Pakketmoles - Duine Mall - Voortrekkerstraat
• Suidkaap Forum office at 9 Heidelberg Road, Riversdal

CXpress readers
• Market Square Shopping Centre - Plett Info Kiosk next to Mugg and Bean
• The Market on Main in Pletts main Street opposite Melville's Corner
• CXpress office at 6 Park Lane, Plettenberg Bay

Oudtshoorn Courant readers
• Oudtshoorn Courant office at 70 Voortrekker Street, Oudtshoorn
 
Graaff Reinet Advertiser readers
• Graaff Reinet Advertiser office at 9 Church Street, Graaff-Reinet

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Mon, 31 October 2016
