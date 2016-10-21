Cansa walk a great success

For Telana (left) and Johan van der Merwe and their children Dian and Imke it was a walk with purpose, or should that be a ride with a purpose.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Babie Lewitton, Community Mobiliser for Cansa is overjoyed at the success of the annual 5 km Cansa Pink Fun Walk held at the Blue Mountain Estate on Thursday 27 October.

“We raised over R40 000 for Cansa and over 1 300 people mostly draped in pink took part in the walk that became a dash for some, a run for others but for most it was a walk in the park.”

Rina Collins (left), Jacques Collins, Rinél Freiboth and Lydia Roos on the way to the start. Rina said the start isn’t the problem it is the finish “To bring home the message I will walk everyday if necessary.”

