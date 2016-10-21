Translate to: 

Waste management is everyone's business

Waste management is everyone's business
Generic image.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - In a press release distributed by the Eden District Municipality last week it was noted that most of the waste arriving at the landfill site consists of recyclable materials. If these were recycled it would greatly reduce the amount of waste arriving at the site.
 
The press release continued:
"During an Eden district-wide study, it became evident that municipalities lack information, regarding the different types and volumes of waste, featured in their Integrated Waste Management Plans.
 
For this reason, Eden District Municipality (Eden DM) took the initiative, to procure the necessary equipment required to conduct waste characterisation studies. This was done with the prize money received from the Greenest District Municipality Awards that was won in 2015.
 
"From August 2015, the Eden DM Waste Management Section conducted waste characterisation studies in the Bitou, Mossel Bay, Knysna, Hessequa and Oudtshoorn municipal areas.
 
"The reason behind these studies has been to obtain and provide a breakdown of the composition and quantities of household and commercial waste collected from different outlets and disposed at landfill sites.
 
This information is needed to ensure proper integrated waste management planning.
 
"A representative sample, relative to the total number of households per sub-area, was collected, identified, sorted and weighed. The waste was categorised into 15 different waste types, namely: soft plastics; hard plastics; paper; cardboard; glass metal; food waste; garden waste; textiles; wood waste; inert waste; nappies; e-waste; and hazardous waste and more (waste that does not fall under the aforementioned categories).
 
"The results obtained from the different sub-areas within the different municipalities, illustrated different trends in waste generation. These trends will be significant in identifying and prioritising the type of waste minimisation areas and management initiatives to implement in the various sub-areas.
 
For example, home composting initiatives should be implemented in the sub-areas where garden waste was the most prominent component of the waste sampled.
 
"A waste characterisation study is planned for early 2017 in the George municipal area, whereafter similar studies will follow in the other local municipalities within the Eden district. The above mentioned studies will be performed on a bi-annual basis, in order to determine the seasonal waste generation trends."
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
07:54 (GMT+2), Sun, 30 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 52%
No, never
George Herald 16%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 11%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 21%
Men
Women
Search
Een_meisie_man
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 42.
Vivoactive
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up