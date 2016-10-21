Tips on what to do when you see a snake

Dasypeltis scabra (Common egg-eater, Rhombic egg-eater) is harmless and as the name states, only eats eggs.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - It is that time of the year again when snakes become very active and are often found in and around homes. Here are a few tips on what to do when you do encounter a snake:

Field mice, toads and frogs often come into houses for food, and because animals like this are a snake's natural diet, snakes will enter your home in order to find food.

If you find a snake in your house, it is important to stay calm. While there are a number of snake species in the area that are not harmful to humans, it's best to treat any snake as potentially venomous if you are not sure what species it is.

Do not try to kill the snake because it will try to defend itself if it feels threatened and you will have a far greater chance of being bitten.

Get your children and family pets away from the snake as a safety precaution, and everyone should keep a safe distance from it; about three metres should do it. Keep an eye on the snake at all times until the snake catcher arrives, because snakes tend to disappear very quickly which makes it extremely difficult or maybe even impossible for the catcher to find it.

Keep in mind that the snake will probably feel threatened and its intention will be to get away from any movement and retreat to the closest and safest dark spot it can find.

Contact the Mossel Bay Fire Department (044 691 3722) to remove the snake. Contact Firstcare Wildfire Support directly (079 190 9428) regarding any snakes in the George area.

Should you get bitten by a snake, try to take a photo of it for identification purposes and get medical help immediately. Move as little as possible, do NOT cut the wound, suck on the wound or apply ice or electric shock. In the Garden Route we only have a few snakes that are very venomous, with only the Cape cobra that has a very fast acting venom which can lead to breathing problems very soon after the bite.

If you live in an area with an abundance of snakes it might be a good idea to do a snake awareness course.

This normally also includes basic first aid for a snake bite. For information on such courses feel free to contact Firstcare Wildfire Support (079 190 9428).

Snakes serve a crucial role in the eco-system, so please do not kill them.

