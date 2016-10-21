NMMU classes remain suspended

NMMU George Campus.

GEORGE NEWS - There still is no clarity when or if NMMU will re-open following the rejection of the court mandated mediation negotiations that were vetoed by students at a mass Fees Must Fall report back meeting yesterday Thursday 27 October.

The students decided to continue with the shutdown of the university.

This has resulted in the authorities announcing that varied teaching and learning approaches will be implemented from Monday 31 October, the details of which will be communicated during the course of day.

Many other universities in South Africa have completely discontinued classes for the rest of the year and at the University of Pretoria students are writing all tests and exams online.

The NMMU communication and stakeholder liaison office posted the following update on the NMMU website yesterday 27 October. “The court mandated mediation process that has been running for the last few days has not yielded the desired outcome.”

The mediation process was led by members of the clergy and senior advocates as mandated by the court. The parties involved in the mediation process included:

• Fees Must Fall student supporters (EFF Student Command, Black Students Stokvel, SASCO, and independents)

• NMMU management• Parents (CAPTU and HEPARD)• SRC executive committee• DASO