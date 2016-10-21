New ablution facility in CBD

Some of the first visitors to the facility are Rachel Julies from Rosedale and Mavis Ruiters from Borcherds in front. At the back are Zanele Dladla and Vuyokazi Mbobi from the cleansing section of George Municipality.

GEORGE NEWS - The new public toilet facility at the back of Shoprite in the CBD was recently opened by George mayor Melvin Naik, the deputy mayor Gerrit Pretorius and some officials.

While the Mayor opened the facility, curious members of the public gathered around and could not wait to use the facility.

Naik said council saw the need of the people especially in Van der Stel Square. "The people were relieving themselves around the shops in the CBD, which is very unhealthy. We are a municipality that promotes health.

We as the council ask you to please take care of the facility as if it was your toilet at home," he said.

He thanked officials and the contractor, Golden Rewards, for the very neat finished facility.

Work started late May 2016 and the project was completed at the end of September 2016. The cost of the mayoral project was R360 000. There are four ladies toilets and one paraplegic toilet, with toilets for men and urinals. All of the toilets have enough hand basins. The operating hours are from 07:00 to 18:00 from Monday to Sunday.

A general worker from the Expanded Public Works Programme will clean the facility.

The toilets will be cleaned immediately after use by the public. "We urge the public to use the facility and to take ownership of the facility and to help keep it clean and neat and to report vandalism," said Naik.

In front of the facility are Walter Hendrick, director: community services, Wessel Robertson, manager: environmental health and cleansing, Melvin Naik, George mayor and Gerrit Pretorius, deputy mayor George.

Opening the gate to the new facility on 26 October, are from left Wessel Robertson, manager: environmental health and cleansing: Sam Nokwayi, supervisor: cleansing, deputy mayor Gerrit Pretorius, Portia Tsoloama, general Worker, Melvin Naik, George mayor and Walter Hendricks, director: community services.

