Talks to close Lawaaikamp clinic

Lawaaikamp Clinic. Photos: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - On Sunday 20 September residents of Lawaaikamp circulated a petition in an attempt to stop the Western Cape department of health's (WCDH) alleged plans to close down the Lawaaikamp clinic.

Shaheed Rooiland, Lawaaikamp ward councillor, called a meeting on Sunday where he informed residents about the department's plans to close down the clinic.

He said he received information last week Wednesday about the department of health wanting to close down the clinic.

"I was surprised when I heard about it, and therefore I followed up on it. We, therefore, signed a petition and presented a letter to Dr Hannelie Louw telling her that we are against these plans as we have never been consulted about this," said Rooiland.

"We will submit a copy of this petition to the ministry of health because the residents are very angry. We fought to have a clinic here in 1992. Back then we stated that there's a strong need for clinic in Lawaaikamp. And that need is still here."

Nadia Ferreira, WCDH communications officer, has confirmed that the George sub-district manager, Dr Louw, has received a letter from the ward councillor of Lawaaikamp.

"The latter indicated they would send a petition to the Western Cape minister of health. To date, no such petition has been received by the ministry. Dr Louw has scheduled a meeting with representatives from Lawaaikamp," said Ferreira.

Asked whether the department has plans to close the Lwaaikamp clinic, Ferreira said, "As a result of the increasing demand for services, there have been discussions regarding the realignment and restructuring of the service package for Healthcare 2030.

"A number of options are being considered, but no decisions have yet been made. We will liaise with the public if and when such decisions take place."

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'