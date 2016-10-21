Ward 7 IDP meeting called off

Disappointed Lawaaikamp residents leaving Ward 7's IDP meeting. Photo: Zolani Sinxo.

GEORGE NEWS - An integrated development planning (IDP) meeting held at the Lwaaikamp community hall on Monday 19 October was short-lived after residents demanded the presence of the George executive mayor, Melvin Naik.

Just minutes after the meeting started, residents interrupted the speaker, saying the meeting could not continue as they still have unresolved issues that were raised in last year's IDP meeting.

The meeting was organised by the George municipality for Ward 7 residents to take part in a public participation meeting regarding the new five-year IDP for 2017 to 2022.

This is not the first time such incident took place at an IDP meeting at Lawaaikamp.

On April 2015 residents forced an IDP meeting to be postponed after raising issues that remained unresolved since 2011. They also demanded the mayor to address them.

This year the residents raised the same concerns.

Solomon Mkruqule, a resident of Ward 7 who was instrumental in the cancellation of the last year's IDP meeting, was again the first person to ask the meeting to be postponed until the mayor addresses them.

He said "We want the mayor to come to give us a report about our last year's issues before we continue with new matters."

All present at the meeting agreed to postpone the meeting until the mayor addresses them personally. The meeting was closed.

Idinga spoke with the Ward 7 councillor, Shaheed Rooiland and asked whether the situation should continue like this.

He said, " It is the democratic right of community members to raise whatever issues they might have in a IDP meeting, and there's nothing wrong for them to call for the presence of the mayor."

George municipal communications manager, Chantel Edwards-Klose, said mayor Malvin Naik was unable to attend the meeting in Ward 7 due to prior commitments in Cape Town.

"The IDP meeting for Ward 7 will be rescheduled with the executive mayor in attendance, and the date will be communicated to the community of Lawaaikamp, Ballotsview and Maraiskamp," said Edwards-Klose.

"The IDP is a planning instrument used by South African municipalities to address service delivery in a co-ordinated manner. Although an IDP has a life-span of five-years, it is characterised by short-term, medium-term and long-term planning.

"In essence, this means that some of the community needs might require longer-term planning and the implementation beyond the five-year horison due to the cyclical nature of the process."

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

