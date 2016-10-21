Translate to: 

Ward 7 IDP meeting called off

Ward 7 IDP meeting called off
Disappointed Lawaaikamp residents leaving Ward 7's IDP meeting. Photo: Zolani Sinxo.
GEORGE NEWS - An integrated development planning (IDP) meeting held at the Lwaaikamp community hall on Monday 19 October was short-lived after residents demanded the presence of the George executive mayor, Melvin Naik.
 
Just minutes after the meeting started, residents interrupted the speaker, saying the meeting could not continue as they still have unresolved issues that were raised in last year's IDP meeting.
 
The meeting was organised by the George municipality for Ward 7 residents to take part in a public participation meeting regarding the new five-year IDP for 2017 to 2022.
 
This is not the first time such incident took place at an IDP meeting at Lawaaikamp.
 
On April 2015 residents forced an IDP meeting to be postponed after raising issues that remained unresolved since 2011. They also demanded the mayor to address them.
 
This year the residents raised the same concerns.
 
Solomon Mkruqule, a resident of Ward 7 who was instrumental in the cancellation of the last year's IDP meeting, was again the first person to ask the meeting to be postponed until the mayor addresses them.
 
He said "We want the mayor to come to give us a report about our last year's issues before we continue with new matters."
 
All present at the meeting agreed to postpone the meeting until the mayor addresses them personally. The meeting was closed.
 
Idinga spoke with the Ward 7 councillor, Shaheed Rooiland and asked whether the situation should continue like this.
 
He said, " It is the democratic right of community members to raise whatever issues they might have in a IDP meeting, and there's nothing wrong for them to call for the presence of the mayor."
 
George municipal communications manager, Chantel Edwards-Klose, said mayor Malvin Naik was unable to attend the meeting in Ward 7 due to prior commitments in Cape Town.
 
"The IDP meeting for Ward 7 will be rescheduled with the executive mayor in attendance, and the date will be communicated to the community of Lawaaikamp, Ballotsview and Maraiskamp," said Edwards-Klose.
 
"The IDP is a planning instrument used by South African municipalities to address service delivery in a co-ordinated manner. Although an IDP has a life-span of five-years, it is characterised by short-term, medium-term and long-term planning.
 
"In essence, this means that some of the community needs might require longer-term planning and the implementation beyond the five-year horison due to the cyclical nature of the process."
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
11:22 (GMT+2), Fri, 28 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 44%
No, never
George Herald 15%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 10%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 31%
Men
Women
Search
Pappa_Beer_345
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 44.
Staaltjies
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up