Blocked toilets cause big stink

The open toilets in Ramaphosa residents are complaining about.

GEORGE NEWS - Ramaphosa informal settlement residents in Thembalethu are accusing George municipality of negligence. This, after ablution facilities were apparently left open and blocked.

Debra Sauer of the George municipality communications, said they have determined that the toilets were damaged by a car.

"We have reported the incident to the Thembalethu police station. George municipality will have to purchase a new ablution facility after going through a procurement process.

"The national norm of five families sharing one ablution facility is complied with in all areas. It is, however, council's vision to improve on the standard prescribed by national government in phases, as funding becomes available for this purpose.

"The municipality will be in a position to respond more rapidly to incidents of theft and vandalism if they are reported immediately. With regards to the taps, vandalism of infrastructure is a constant problem, especially where facilities are shared.

This is placing a massive maintenance burden on the operational teams of the municipality. The infrastructure is however, maintained on a continuous basis and all complaints are followed up."

The municipality is asking people to contact the George municipality on 044 801 9111, or for water leakages and sewage problems on 044 801 9262/9266.

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

