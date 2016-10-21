Translate to: 

'Sanral wasting public funds'

NATIONAL NEWS - The City of Cape Town has accused the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) of wasting public funds after it launched yet another legal case to force e-tolls in the Western Cape.
 
The agency filed an application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that upheld a High Court verdict on toll roads.
 
The court had reviewed and set aside plans that would enable Sanral to go ahead with tolling sections of the N1 and N2 highways through the winelands.
 
The city claims its legal costs in the battle against toll roads have amounted to R20 million over the past four years.
 
The city is demanding Sanral pay the legal fees as it lost the cases. This amount does not include the agency's own legal costs in the matter.
 
Transport mayoral council co member Brett Herron says the decision to approach the Constitutional Court is irresponsible, as taxpayers' will money be used to fund the application.
 
Herron adds the state entity has conceded it never followed the proper process prior to the toll proclamation, which would see road users in the province paying around R62 billion in fees over three decades.
 
In its papers, Sanral maintains procedures were followed and the municipality has been aware of the decision for several years before it started its review.
 
