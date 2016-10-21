Make magic with 10 000 Wishes campaign

Group Editors, Algoa FM and Rotary are joining hands in launching the 10 000 Wishes campaign kicking off on 31 October and running until 9 December.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Group Editors, Algoa FM and Rotary are joining hands in launching the 10 000 Wishes campaign kicking off on 31 October and running until 9 December.
The main aim of the campaign is to put a smile on a less fortunate child's face by giving him or her a special Christmas gift over the festive season. Children are our most valuable asset and we would like to bring a little magic to their lives this Christmas.
So how can you contribute? It is very simple.
Collection boxes, have been placed throughout the region and you can drop off new or used toys at any collection point near your home. A huge thank you to Stuttafords George for the donation of boxes.
Every single toy will make a difference, regardless of size or value. With the help of Rotary, the toys will be distributed in the area where it has been collected. So we will ensure your toys will be given to the less fortunate children in your own area.
Boxes will be available at the following venues:
George Herald and Idinga readers
• George Herald office at 72 York Street
• Kidz at Mount View
Mossel Bay Advertiser readers
• Langeberg Mall - Centre Management
• Mossel Bay Advertiser office at 9 Church Street
Knysna-Plett Herald readers
• Knysna and Partners (Tourism) - Knysna Mall - Next to Village Pharmacy
• Knysna Tourism Sedgfield - Main street - Sedgfield
• Food Lovers Market Knysna - Waterfront Drive
• Knysna Plett Herald offices at 19 Spring Street, Knysna
Suid-Kaap Forum readers
• Riversdal SuperSpar - Heidelbergstraat
• Stilbaai Spar - Hoofweg
• Pakketmoles - Duine Mall - Voortrekkerstraat
• Suidkaap Forum office at 9 Heidelberg Road, Riversdal
CXpress readers
• Market Square Shopping Centre - Plett Info Kiosk next to Mugg and Bean
• The Market on Main in Pletts main Street opposite Melville's Corner
• CXpress office at 6 Park Lane, Plettenberg Bay
Oudtshoorn Courant readers
• Oudtshoorn Courant office at 70 Voortrekker Street, Oudtshoorn
Graaff Reinet Advertiser readers
• Graaff Reinet office at 9 Church Street, Graaff-Reinet
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'