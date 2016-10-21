Translate to: 

Matrics put their heads down

Matrics put their heads down
The leaders at the helm of the team spearheading Outeniqua High's excellent academic performance: Chris Hattingh (left), deputy headmaster in charge of curriculum, and Christo Vorster, headmaster. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - The majority of the Grade 12 class of 2016 wrote English paper 1 today, Wednesday 26 October.
 
Tomorrow the Grade 12s are writing accounting in the morning, followed by mathematics paper 1 or mathematical literacy in the afternoon.
 
Christo Vorster, headmaster of Outeniqua High School, said, "We are ready, and have done everything possible to ensure that our matrics achieve the best result each one is capable of. I wish them all the best. The prelims in September was a good test for the learners, and we are more than satisfied with the standard produced."
 
Asked if the ongoing #FeesMustFall campaign is a concern, Vorster said, "Of course we are concerned, and like everyone. we hope there will be a solution soon. Our matrics are well prepared, they must continue to use the time at their disposable wisely and revise, revise and revise."
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
15:29 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 October 2016
