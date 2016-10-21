VIDEO: Matrics comment on their first exam

Some of the York High learners who completed their first exam today. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - The majority of the matric class of 2016 wrote its first paper today, English paper 1 language. George Herald spoke to five York High learners for their synopses of the paper. They all gave it a ‘thumbs up’.

Ghilian Chevelu said, “It was a good paper, but I admit it was a race against the clock.”

Lwando Baleni described his first paper as, “good, and I believe it was manageable, and I am looking forward to the rest of the exams.”

Sivakwannkela Mjumba said, “Preparation is vital”.

Luke Noble admitted that working through past papers definitely helped.

Dustin Adolph said, “It was a funny paper.”

Watch a video below of what some Yorkies thought of the exam:

Video: Myron Rabinowitz

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'