VIDEO: Matrics comment on their first exam

Some of the York High learners who completed their first exam today. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - The majority of the matric class of 2016 wrote its first paper today, English paper 1 language. George Herald spoke to five York High learners for their synopses of the paper. They all gave it a ‘thumbs up’.
Ghilian Chevelu said, “It was a good paper, but I admit it was a race against the clock.”
Lwando Baleni described his first paper as, “good, and I believe it was manageable, and I am looking forward to the rest of the exams.”
Sivakwannkela Mjumba said, “Preparation is vital”.
Luke Noble admitted that working through past papers definitely helped.
Dustin Adolph said, “It was a funny paper.”
Watch a video below of what some Yorkies thought of the exam:
Video: Myron Rabinowitz
13:43 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 October 2016
