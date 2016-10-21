Greenest Eden District Municipality makes it a 4

Eden district municipality role players showing off their seven trophies are from left, Johan Gie (district waste management officer), Clive Africa (executive manager of community services), executive mayor Memory Booysen, municipal manager Godfrey Louw, and Johann Compion (senior manager municipal health and environmental services). Photo: Pauline Lourens

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - For the fourth time in a row, the Eden district municipality won the Western Cape greenest district municipality award. It competed against four other district municipalities.

Apart from winning seven trophies, Eden's department community services also receive R130 000. This will be used for future environmental management projects.

The event, hosted by Western Cape department local government, environmental affairs and development planning was held at the Devonvale golf and wine estate in Stellenbosch.

The awards were handed over on 21 October by Anton Bredell, provincial minister of local government, affairs and development planning, in Stellenbosch.

Clive Africa, executive manager of community services and his team won the awards in five categories, including waste management, water management and conservation, climate change response, coastal management and air quality management.

They reached an 89,8% overall score and were streets ahead of the three other district municipalities participating in the event. The leadership of Johan Compion and dedication of dr Johan Schoeman, Morton Hubbe, Johan Gie and Vernon Gibbs-Halls were singled out. The district also won the "innovation award" for their clean fire campaign and enviro health application currently being used by municipal health officials.

At a media meeting held on Tuesday, executive mayor Memory Booysen said he had inherited a well-oiled administration and would endeavour to give it his full political support.

Hessequa municipality won the B-Municipal award for the overall greenest local municipality, and received awards for their climate change response; biodiversity management, coastal management and leadership and compliance.

The funding for the planned new regional waste management site will be discussed at a meeting to be held on Wednesday 2 November. Municipal managers, waste management managers, mayors and chief financial officers will be attending this meeting held to overcome the current, funding stalemate.

B-municipalities recently said they had not budgeted for making a contribution to the regional waste site.

A fortnight ago minister Bredell advised Eden to have a meeting to resolve the issue. For more green and other Eden DM news, see page 47.

