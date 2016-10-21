Kat Rivier Kai does Baines' baobas proud

The front of the planting in the 2.38 x 1.91 x 0.32 m concrete container.

GEORGE NEWS - Tobie Kleynhans, the chairman of the Kat Rivier Kai Bonsai Club, relates how their members created a bonsai baobab forest in Sedgefield modeled on the Baines Baobabs in Botswana.

The Baines Baobabs is a magnificent group of baobabs on the edge of an ancient salt pan in the Nxai Pan National Park. The club has applied for Guinness Book of Records status and Kleynhans hopes that they have succeeded in creating the biggest baobab bonsai forest in the world. He tells the story in his own words.

An old bonsai friend, Lampie Schoeman, relocated from Louis Trichardt in the Limpopo province to Sedgefield in the Southern Cape after retirement in July 2014.

He luckily also brought his substantial bonsai collection along.

Besides indigenous wild figs, wild olive, acacias, Lebombo ironwood and many more, he also brought along sixty-odd magnificent baobabs. While admiring this fantastic baobab collection, the idea of creating a huge baobab bonsai landscape planting was born.

It was suggested that the members of Kat Rivier Kai - our local bonsai club - make a collective effort to create the biggest baobab bonsai forest in the world. Lampie immediately liked the proposal and agreed that we could use his trees to create a monster baobab planting.

After some serious contemplation, about the size, proportions, construction method, materials to be used and future placement, Lampie build a massive container with re-enforced concrete and sandstone tiles on four concrete pillars.

A temporary roof was also built to cover the container as baobabs must be kept completely dry during their dormant period from the beginning of May to middle October.

The Baines Baobabs is a magnificent group of baobabs growing on the edge of an ancient salt pan in the Nxai Pan National Park in Botswana. The trees were named after Thomas Baines (1820-1875), a British artist, naturalist and explorer. He painted the group of seven baobabs in 1862 while he and James Chapman were on expedition to the Victoria Falls.

During a camping safari in May 2015, my wife, Sandi and I paid a visit to the famous Baines Baobabs. Walking around and photographing these beautiful giants from all angles was indescribable. One could sense the awe and inspiration Thomas Baines must have felt 150 years ago when he painted his Baines Baobabs. This image from nature is surely worth replicating.

We also noticed five smaller and younger trees growing in close proximity to their much bigger parents. Hopefully more baobabs will germinate and survive to join the other youngsters to compliment and eventually replace the existing magnificent seven.

It was actually these younger trees sprouting close to the major ones that influenced us to use eight smaller trees with the seven big trees. The fore- and mid-ground would represent the historical arrangement of the Baines Baobabs and the background the eagerly anticipated possible future.

The view of Baines Baobabs from Khubu island with Nxai pan in the foreground.

We decided to use this inspirational image of the famous Baines Baobabs as seen from Khubu Island as a blue-print to create our forest.

The next step was to plan and sketch the possible arrangement and position of the trees based on the Thomas Baines group.

The biggest tree has a circumference of 110 cm, a diameter at the base of 35.01 cm and a total height of 106 cm. The smallest tree has a circumference of 10 cm, a diameter of 3.18 cm and a height of 26 cm.

The average circumference of the 15 trees used was 51.60 cm, with an average diameter of 16.42 cm and an average height of 59.27 cm.

The trees have a total calculated volume of 286.5 1 and a total weight of 206.28 kg.

Ps I hope Mr Thomas Baines is aware of this 'small' happening!

Kat Rivier Kai is hosting a bonsai exhibition on Saturday 29 October at the Outeniqua Farmers' Market opposite the Garden Route Mall on the N2. More than 50 high quality bonsai will be on display from 08:00 to 14:00.

The fallen tree is also to be seen in the bonsai baobab forest.

The planting area of the container is 4.54 m². The trees cover a total area of 0.4635 m² or 10.21% of the container.