Baboon monitors still around

Not for the birds... This bird feeder at a home in Denneoord was destroyed by a baboon whose taste has gone to seed.

GEORGE NEWS - Recent concerns voiced on a Denneoord WhatsApp group left people wondering whether there are still baboon monitors at work to help keep the baboons at bay.

Although the contract of one of the baboon monitors has not been renewed, there is still a team of two assisting with the monitoring of the animals in the neighbourhood, says the director for community services, Walter Hendricks.

"The monitors come in very early in the morning to intercept the baboon troops en route to the residential areas. The resultant staggering of their work hours has enabled them to engage with the baboons at various times of the day."

According to Hendricks the monitors have collected data which has assisted them in identifying the groups, the problem males and the areas where the troops forage.

"The contracts of the monitors will be reviewed for renewal on a month to month basis."

Municipal spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose requests residents who live in the areas frequented by baboons, to assist the municipality to keep them away.

"Only put refuse out on waste removal days and keep windows and doors closed. Also keep refuse bins closed or locked away where possible."

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

