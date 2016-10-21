Western Cape on high-alert for shark season

Caleb Swanepoel from Prince Albert was bodysurfing at Buffelsbaai in June 2015 when a great white shark bit off his leg. The 20-year-old UCT drama student miraculously lived to tell the tale. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Municipalities on the South African coast are gearing up for 'shark season' when our beaches will once again be filled with thousands of bronzed bodies eager to cool down in the waves after absorbing the sun's rays.

Unlike the Cape Peninsula where there is a distinct 'shark season' when sharks move towards shore during spring and summer, the Southern Cape sees shark activity close to shore all year round.

Research Manager of Shark Spotters, Alison Kock, says especially False Bay has a very clear seasonal pattern when it comes to sharks. "In winter most shark activity is concentrated around seal colonies where Cape fur seals, particularly juveniles, make up a significant part of their diet. In summer sharks are distributed along the coast near beaches where they prey on fish and smaller sharks, mate or give birth or simply prefer the warmer inshore waters."

She says Mossel Bay's seal colony is very close to the shore, hence the shark activity close to shore even in winter.

"Along the Southern Cape coastline sharks are slightly more active during summer, but they are also active close to shore during the winter months."

Testament to this is the attack on the 19-year-old UCT drama student from Prince Albert, Caleb Swanepoel who lost his leg in June when a Great White Shark attacked him while he was body surfing with his two brothers at Buffel's Bay in June last year. Miraculously, he survived to tell the tale.

Kock says the sharks found in the Southern Cape's water are mostly juvinile or sub-adult sharks more interested in feeding than reproducing. "They follow there prey, that prefer warm water, into the shallows and so come into contact with humans. Unfortunately humans also enjoy warm water!"

The Southern Cape has suffered its fair share of attacks and in the 90s nine shark attacks were recorded in the Southern Cape. Two of the attacks were fatal - the one casualty a scuba diver in Mossel Bay and the other a boogie boarder in Buffels Bay.Then, from July 1999 until June 2008 no shark attacks were recorded, but since then, in the last eight years, 11 attacks have taken place, of which three were fatal.

14:00, Kobus Maritz (46), Mossel Bay, surf skiing, non-fatal, no injury, ski bitten, White shark

11:15, Paul Buckley (37), Jongensfontein, Stilbaai, surfing, non-fatal, leg bitten, species unknown

15:30, Gerhard van Zyl (25), Glentana, surfing, fatal, White shark

time unknown, Clinton Nelson (33), Robberg Beach, Plettenberg Bay, surfing, non-fatal, no injury, board bumped, White shark

09:11, Tim van Heerden (49), Lookout Beach, near the Keurbooms river mouth in Plettenberg Bay, surfing, fatal, White shark

16:30, Jacques Mostert (29), Sandstrand, Jongensfontein, surfing, non-fatal, lacerations to left thigh and knee, species unknown

16:30, Albert Schmidt (17), Lookout Beach, Plettenberg Bay, surfing, fatal, body not recovered, White shark

16:00, Dylan Reddering (23), Lookout Beach, Plettenberg Bay, surfing, non-fatal, multiple lacerations to torso and leg, White shark

14:40, Caleb Swanepoel (19), Buffels Bay near Knysna, body boarding, non-fatal, right leg severed, multiple lacerations to left leg, White shark

15:00, Stuart Anderson (42), Still Bay, surfing, non-fatal, lacerations to right calf, knee and hip, White shark

08:00, Dave Manson (50s), Robberg Beach, Plettenberg Bay, surf-skiing, non-fatal, surf-ski bitten, White shark

Kock advises Southern Cape bathers and surfers to stay safe by watching out for any kind of marine activity at the particular beach.

"If you see lots of fish, dolphins and birds feeding, it is a very good indication that there will also be sharks feeding in the area. Shark sightings should also be made known. You do not have Shark Spotters in The Southern Cape, but if you go to a specific beach, speak to life savers, fishermen, law enforcement officers, residents - anybody that can give you an idea of any recent sightings. And marine activity is always a red alert."

Consider using a Shark Spotter Beach (only Cape Peninsula)

Paddle in groups and stay close together

Pay attention to shark signage on beaches

Speak to Shark Spotters, law enforcement officials or life-guards about the area you plan to use

Obey beach officials if told to leave the water

Don’t swim in deep water beyond the breakers

Don’t swim if you are bleeding

Don’t swim near river mouths

Don’t swim, surf or paddle at night or on your own

Don’t swim, surf or paddle when birds, dolphins or seals are feeding

Don’t swim, surf or paddle near trek-netting, fishing or spearfishing

Don’t dive for rock lobster using a bait bag

Western Cape Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Rodney Lentit, says Cape Town is running a world class shark alert management programme and that the city would provide assistance where needed to ensure that its programmes can be duplicated in other areas in the Cape region.

He says a shark-spotter system has been implemented along the city’s most frequently used beaches. "Exclusion nets such as the one used in Fish Hoek have shown considerable success. Beaches are marked with signage to designate safe zones and airborne drones can also play a key role in the future of monitoring shark activity and preventing attacks.

I encourage private companies and local government to work together to find solutions."

ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR

