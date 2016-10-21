Emergency workers under attack

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Emergency personnel is called upon to help people in a time when they're in serious need.

But despite their dedication helping strangers and saving lives, medical staff of ER24 ambulance service has over the past two years, had their lives threatened in 16 incidents.

Attacks on EMS crews have been going on for some time, but crimes committed against them have increased. Some of these resulted in crews sustaining serious injuries.

Peter van der Spuy, general manager of Quality Assurance and Support Services at ER24, says the course teaches staff various skills.

"These include identifying hostile environments, how to deal with situations and, if the need arises, how to defend themselves."

Vandalising or stealing emergency vehicles mean fewer vehicles are available and increase the risk to patients. He says there are instances, such as during protests, where EMS personnel had to wait until the area is cleared, or be escorted by authorities to gain access to patients.

"There are also cases where the patient has to be brought out to EMS personnel. We also have processes in place to determine which crews, based on their experience and training, will go into these areas should the need arise," said Van der Spuy.

"Criminals are putting their lives in danger and comprising their health. We urge the public to report criminals to the police."

At the George branch three members have been given EMSHE training, and four more will undergo training in Cape Town over the next few months. One of the paramedics who underwent training, said it's a step in the right direction, and he found the course very instructive.

For example, during training riot situations were simulated, and medics showed how to use the police vehicles as a shield. They were shown how to read and react a potential risk situations.

Johann Prinsloo, ER Southern Cape manager, said ER 24 works closely with the local SAPS services. He added that medical staff is given counseling after traumatic incidents. They are covered by Workmen's Compensation Insurance when injured.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GOERGE HERALD JOURNALIST

For this reason ER24 launched a course called Emergency Medical Support in Hostile Environments (EMSHE) in 2011. It is directly targeted at addressing concerns relating to violent crimes committed against EMS personnel.