Crafter makes living out of 'fairy benches'

Gerald Bahnsen awaiting a lift to Sedgefield market. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Gerald Bahnsen (58), of Hoekwil, is one of the colourful figures lending character to Wilderness.

Every Saturday morning he waits patiently on the N2 Bridge over the Wilderness Lagoon for a lift to the Sedgefield market.

Bahnsen is well-known to the locals for his passion for fashioning fairy benches out of wood off-cuts. He came to South Africa in 1980 from Namibia and says Wilderness is an ideal place where "artistic ideas can take root".

While awaiting the lift, he uses the time to create stock.

Asked whether he earns a living out of the fairy benches, he says, "Yes, people support me very well at the markets.

Last night at the Wilderness Friday night market I sold all my fairy benches. I must now make stock for Sedgefield. I am also a musician, and sing at the market."

Watch a video interview with Gerald, below:

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

