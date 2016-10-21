'Green lollipop' gets great support

Teresa Kolberg, Cheryl-Lee Fielies en Jolene Malgas support the Green Lollipop project.

GEORGE NEWS - The Green Lollipop awareness campaign, ‘Special needs children are different, not less’, started on 26 September in conjunction with six schools in George.

Funds raised during this campaign will be used to empower the special needs community of George by means of information and training.

The organisers of the campaign from the non-profit organisation, Binah and the tutoring centre for special needs children, Legacy Centre, are extremely excited about the positive response and support they received this past week from the George business sector.

The public will be able to show their support by purchasing green lollipops at the following businesses in George: Kloppers, Meridian Realty and The Office. For more information contact Mariza van Deventer on 083 270 6382. For the latest news please visit the Facebook pages of Binah and Legacy Centre.

