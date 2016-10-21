Translate to: 

Noisy Diwali and Guy Fawkes- be prepared

Keep your pets safe during Diwali and Guy Fawkes.
NATIONAL NEWS - With Diwali (29 and 30 October) and Guy Fawkes (5 November) around the corner, pet owners are gearing to keep their pets safe and comfortable through the stress that the firework-filled celebrations often brings.
 
The Pet Food Industry Association of Southern Africa is appealing to the public to plan their celebrations at a time when people can be home with their pets.
 
Fireworks emit sounds of up to 190 decibels (a full 110 to 115 decibels higher than the point at which damage to the human ear begins) and can damage the animal's far more acute sense of hearing.
 
Precaution:
1.Keep animals securely indoors, with sufficient food and water
2.Stay with them, providing comfort and love
3.Play soothing music
4.Investigate and make use of a ThunderShirt, a vest that aids in coping with anxiety
5.If needed, give calming medication
6.Prepare a safe space for your pet, where they can retreat to should the stress prove to be too much for them – they will choose the spot, often in small nook – watch where they retreat to when feeling stressed, and prepare a comfortable bed for them with access to water
7.Remember that a traumatized animal is unpredictable, so request the help of a professional should you wish to aid an animal in distress
8.Keep your pets well away from the celebrations
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
12:02 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
