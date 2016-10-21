Translate to: 

HIV & Aids patients spoiled

Mercia Draghoender, (left) Portfolio Councillor for Community Development and Libraries, Gerrit Pretorius, Executive Deputy Mayor, Shanold Marillac, Senior Manager: Community Development and Libraries and Sophi Fanelo, Manager: Community Development with the ‘Mayoral Buckets of Love’.
GEORGE NEWS - Eighty people affected by HIV and AIDS were spoiled with manicures, massages, hair dressing and lunch at a Khomanani Day function held on Thurdsay 13 October at the George Civic Centre where Executive Mayor Ald Melvin Naik delivered a speech to motivate those living with the disease.
 
Khomanani Day is a national social mobilization campaign focusing on the impact of HIV and AIDS in society and promoting community action and awareness of the disease.
 
The Community Development HIV subsection celebrated Khomanani Day by hosting a wellness programme which included inspirational talks, and personal pampering sessions, sponsored by different hairdressers to people infected and affected by HIV/Aids.
 
Leachia Lee from the Municipality’s HIV subsection said the focus was on affected people and families with the aim to share challenges, support and motivate them to continue with their treatment and for family members to give emotional support.
 
The manicures, massages and hairdressings were done by the peer educators and local hairdressers. A ceremonial “Mayoral Bucket of Love”, filled with lots of fresh food and a blanket was handed over by the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Gerrit Pretorius and Portfolio Councillor for Community Development Ald Mercia Draghoender.
 
The George Municipality thanked all organisations and businesses that contributed to the event and for putting a smile on all our special guests’ faces.The families were grateful and thankful for being treated with respect and without prejudice.
 
08:04 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
