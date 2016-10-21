7 Injured in accident on N2 near Sedgefield

One of te vehicles involved in the accident. Photo: Supplied.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS FLASH - Seven people, of which five children, were injured during a collision between two vehicles on the N2 direction Sedgefield, earlier today, 24 October.

ER24 paramedics and other services attended to the incident.

Upon assessment of the patients it was found that a woman and the five children sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

They were all travelling in the same vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries. All patients were treated and transported to hospital for further medical care.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown. Authorities were on scene for further investigations.

More information will follow as it becomes available.

