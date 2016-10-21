Vehicle crashes into Honda showroom

Photo taken from the inside of the showroom after the accident.

GEORGE NEWS - The Honda BR-V launch at Honda George took an extremely unexpected turn just after noon today, Saturday 22 October, when an Isuzu-bakkie collided heavily with an outside broadcast caravan unit of SuidKaap FM that was parked in front of the Honda showroom on the corner of CJ Langenhoven and Herrie Roads.

Chris and Lynette van Zyl, together with their six-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Kloë, narrowly escaped being run over.

The corners of the showroom and the caravan were damaged and one of the windows was shattered from the impact.

According to the Van Zyl couple the bakkie was going at a fair speed.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended by a member of the public, making a citizen's arrest as it appeared that the driver wanted to escape. He had two passengers on the back of the vehicle. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Within an hour of the incident, the window was being replaced and Honda George arranged for security guards overnight. A brand new car was missed by inches, but one of the broadcast loudspeakers ended up as a splintered piece of wood.

The accident scene.

The driver of the Isuzu-bakkie.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: ANICA KRUGER, GEORGE HERALD MOTORING EDITOR

The police, ER24, fire brigade and traffic department were on the scene within about 15 minutes. The driver whose name is known to the George Herald, was asked to do atest, after which he was formally arrested.