2 Arrested for drugs in Thembalethu

From Left to right are Constable Bukho Dobe, Constable Trevor Lindoor, the two suspects, Constable Xolisile Hlakuva and Constable Denville Davids.

The police recovered 4kg of dagga with an estimated street value of R2500 and tik with a street value of R20 000.

The men are expected to appear at the George Magistrate’s Court soon.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Earlier this week Thembalethu police arrested two men (aged 36 and 37) for the possession of drugs.'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'