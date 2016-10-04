Translate to: 

Blocked toilets anger residents

Nozuko Ntsodwa fecthing water next to the blocked toilets.
GEORGE NEWS - The smell of faeces fills the air when entering the Zone 8 informal settlement in Thembalethu. Evidently the smell is a result of blocked toilets.
 
Nozuko Ntsodwa, who resides in this area, told Idinga the toilets have been blocked for some time, and they don't fetch water because of the smell and faeces floating up to their doorsteps.
 
"We have complained to the municipality a number of times, but they just pitch up to have a look without fixing the problem. This is affecting our children who can't play outside. We're unable to do any cooking."
 
Ntsodwa said this has been happening over a period four months. "I have a seven-month-old baby who has developed a skin rash as a result of the filth."
 
Another resident, Nombulelo Songelwa, said they have lost hope for any assistance. They had repeatedly reported the situation to the municipality without success.
 
"The municipality doesn't care about us. I am reluctant to fetch my child from crèche, as I don't want her to be exposed to this mess at home. The place is dirty and the water is smelly."
 
According to Debra Sauer of the George municipal communications department, the reason for the blockages was rags and pieces of material deposited into an 'inspection eye' on the sewage line.
 
Says Sauer, "A cover was installed on the inspection eye, and the line unblocked. The line will be monitored on a regular basis to prevent further blockages."
 
 
Another yard which is affected.  
 
 
One of the houses affected by the blocked toilets.  
 
 
The tap where residents fetch water from surrounded by faeces. Photos: Zolani Sinxo  
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
07:54 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 October 2016
