Babalelo children enjoy outing

Babalelo children enjoy outing
Enjoying the huge tubes, from left: Linamandla, Amahla, Asive and Lithemba. Photo: Alida de Beer
GEORGE NEWS - The children of the registered Lubabalo creche in Silvertown, Thembalethu, went on an outing to McDonald's in Courtenay Street on Monday.
 
There they munched on hamburgers before descending on the play apparatus.
 
The principal, Bulelwa Cynthia Mnkunzi, started the creche in 2013, and has grown in leaps and bounds. She is now accommodating 50 children between the ages of 0 to five years. They are looked after by three qualified teachers.
 
"When I started out, it was just as a small business, but I have fallen in love with what I am doing.
 
Watching the children so eagerly wanting to learn all the time makes every day special. "I would like to give them a more solid foundation in their education, before they move on to primary school, but the school fees are insufficient.
We also provide meals for the children."
 
"We need educational material and toys, as well as items like blankets and mattresses. I would really appreciate any assistance."
 
People who wish to lend a hand, may phone Mnkunzi on 063 074 0456 for more information.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:05 (GMT+2), Sun, 23 October 2016
