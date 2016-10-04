George's women pilots fearles sin the sky

Working towards obtaining a professional pilot's licence at the flight training school (FTS) in George are from left front: Rosa Mogusu, Urisca Smit, Maggie Kruger, Michelle de Bruin and Esther Kyokunda. At the back from left: Emmi van Jaarsveld and Juanine Moore (instructor grade II) with FTC). Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Determination, passion and a desire to succeed are prerequisites for becoming a pilot.

Also a willingness to do what it takes to earn money to pay for lessons. These are some of the characteristics mentioned during an interview with a group of local women undergoing training at a local flight training school.

Juanine Moore, who qualified as a commercial pilot and as an instructor after training from 2009 to 2011, said, "It takes many years of flying hours before you qualify to get your commercial pilot licence.She has had her commercial pilot licence for five years. Of one thing the group of eight women agreed: You need to be completely calm under all circumstances.

They are doing their training at the flight training school (FTC) situated at the George airport.

They are all currently going through the various courses ranging from the basic private pilot licence (PPL) to the advanced commercial pilot licence (CPL), after that the airline transport pilot licence (ATP). A few years ago there were hardly any women in George interested in an aviation career.

This new breed claims that flying is more of a vocation. "You live with this idea, this strong inner conviction that you simply want to fly and become a pilot. It helps you overcome all obstacles."

Those who do not have parents who help pay for the courses, work at part-time jobs and do not mind doing any job, even working as waitresses to get them where they want to be - up in the beautiful skies looking down on the patchwork of farms and towns of the Southern Cape.

One instance in which you need to stay calm is when you fly from the extreme warm currents of the Klein Karoo over the Outeniqua mountains to the moist and cooler air currents of the towards the coast.

It's the type of turbulence that makes a small aircraft or helicopter go in a complete nose dive.

(If you were not expecting this you can go in a total panic. I experienced this as passenger when flying in a helicopter).

The "magnificent seven" believe they are not easily phased, thanks to thorough training.

They fall back on the knowledge and quick thinking to get you out of dangerous situations.

Their training includes spending many hours flying in a simulator. They are able to see themselves in command of a big passenger airliner.

School-leavers who wish to find out more about the training offered locally, can visit the flight training centre's website http://www.flighttraining.co.za/ as well as the career guidance section written by FTC's CEO, captain Walter Waldeck (Airbus A330/A340 training captain with South African Airways) on career prospects within the local and international aviation industry.

Says FTC flying instructor Juanine, "I have been working for five years as a commercial pilot, and it is a real;vocation.

It requires a lot of passion to become a pilot because i'ts hard work, and the studying never ends. But if you have a passion for it, it's worth it.

While most pilots want to go into airlines, I really enjoy flying smaller aeroplanes, and there is something really satisfying about teaching people how to fly and seeing them achieve their dreams."

It could be said she was one of the youngest "air hostesses". At the age of three, she was allowed to join her parents on board when they worked as SAA crew members.

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

When you have just flown over the awe-inspiring Outeniqua in a helicopter, you can expect extreme turbulence.