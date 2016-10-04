Municipal donation to NPO in dispute

The cancelled cheque which was supplied to the George Herald together with documentation showing that Seed of Hope's bank details were confirmed to the municipality and an official authorised the issuing of another cheque to Seed of Hope.

GEORGE NEWS - The payment of R10 000 from the George mayor's special projects fund to a non-profit organisation in Rosemoor is in dispute.

The cheque was paid to Seed of Hope Garden Route, which had up until recently been part of the St Mary's resource centre at the Roman Catholic Church in Rosemoor, adjacent to St Mary's Primary School. It was established earlier this year to provide aftercare to children and learner support, among others.

The R10 000 donation originated from R3-m granted from the mayoral special projects fund for councillors who may distribute it to worthy organisations in their wards that apply for funds. In a municipal memorandum in June, Rosemoor cllr Hendrik Ingo's wish that R10 000 should go to "St Mary's Seed of Hope" for "computer training" is listed.

However, the initial cheque made out to "St Mary's Seed of Hope" was cancelled and deposited into Seed of Hope's account. St Mary's resource centre did not get any of it, said Levinia Botha, a municipal employee and member of the St Mary's Catholic Church. She initiated the resource centre, which is also supported by the Western Cape department of education.

She said after the money was deposited into the Seed of Hope account, its chairman, Errol Jaftha, appointed a teacher from St Mary's Primary to present four computer classes in a classroom at the school. Subsequently, on 31 August, he announced his withdrawal from the resource centre via the centre's Whatsapp group.

"When I approached him about the money, Errol said that he would be using the rest of the money for anti-drug awareness campaigns in the community. This, while it was not his organisation's money to disburse after his withdrawal from the centre," said Botha. Responding to questions from the George Herald, Jaftha was adamant the municipality donated the money to Seed of Hope. "This can be traced back to before the resource centre was established."

He said they applied for the grant back in 2015 through the ward committee. "The funds came through when we were in partnership with the St Mary's Catholic Church."

He said he will "gladly" give proof of how the donation was used, but when George Herald asked for it, he responded by pointing out Seed of Hope's track record of community work, saying that Seed of Hope was a registered NPO, whereas registration of St Mary's resource centre has not been completed yet. He said Botha, being a municipal employee, presents a conflict of interests.

Jaftha said Seed of Hope chose to discontinue its partnership with the church "because of interference in our project, and in the organisation's matters", and that a memorandum of understanding with the resource centre was never put in place.

But, says Botha, "Errol misused our centre to get hold of the money he could not manage to get when he was on his own. We wish to publicly distance ourselves from Seed of Hope. I think there should also be better control over these payouts at the municipality."

Botha admitted that the resource centre did not yet have a bank account, but said the money could also have been paid into the account of either the church, school or education department, the other roleplayers in the centre. "Furthermore, the municipality does not exclude any individual or organisation not registered as an NPO from receiving donations."

According to Debra Sauer, municipal liaison officer, Jaftha supplied a project plan on behalf of St Mary's Seed of Hope which indicated that the money would be spent on computer classes, kitchen renovations, kitchen essentials as well as daily expenditures. "A memorandum of understanding was not drawn up as would be the case with the ward-based R100 000 projects. George Municipality acted correctly and handled the application on merit.

The project manager (Jaftha) had to consult with the board of St Mary's Seed of Hope when he requested the change of the cheque name which was done due to administrative reasons. Executive Mayor Melvin Naik has advised that a monitoring mechanism has been put in place."

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

