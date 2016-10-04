Blanco clinic running lean

Blanco Clinic, like all government health facilities, is under huge pressure of increased patient load.

GEORGE NEWS - An elderly Blanco resident who monthly collects her chronic medication in person from the Blanco Clinic, had to return three weeks in a row before she managed to get her prescription for September.

It was only after her daughter, Lauren Gower, intervened that the medicine was dropped off at her home by the head sister of the clinic.

Each of the elderly patient's visits involved queuing for hours in the midst of a number of very ill patients with contagious conditions, like the flu, according to Gower.

When she made inquiries on behalf of her mother, the clinic sister explained that they had failed to send her mother's prescription to Pacaltsdorp Clinic, where it is usually packed and dispensed. "The service at the clinic is horrendous. We have since learned that it is due to the sheer difficulties in staffing.

"A few months ago my mom sat there from 08:00 until 12:00, and when she could not take it anymore, she enquired what the problem was, only to be told her file had been mislaid somewhere under other files, so everything had to start over again. I think my mom just left that day due to frustration, hunger and needing the bathroom.

"Furthermore, the Friday that my dad took off work to be with my mom at the clinic, the medicine section was closed, despite being told by the doctor to be there on Friday. The staff is generally rude, and the patients are unaffectionately herded around like cattle."

Gower is, however, thankful to the sister who personally delivered her mother's medicine after closing time on a Friday afternoon. "The sister said they are hugely understaffed, and that posts for the clinic have been 'closed', so she cannot fulfil her role as supervisor due to the shortages on the floor, hence the errors."

Gower says her mother urgently needs a knee replacement and struggles to get around, but according to the clinic doctor, the government views this type of operation as a "cosmetic exercise", and therefore it will not be possible.

Western Cape government health liaison officer, Nadia Ferreira apologised on behalf of the department. She confirmed that chronic medication is packed and dispensed at Pacaltsdorp Clinic. "Blanco Clinic patients are asked to collect their chronic medication at the clinic within two days (of dispensing). We do acknowledge that there have been challenges with this system and we will implement better ways to communicate with patients, should medication not be ready on time."

She said Blanco has a doctor four days a week who has always assisted with additional patients usually seen by a nurse. This is unlike other clinics where doctors are not attending full-time. "We have already had discussion regarding this and it was previously decided that the doctor will visit the clinic for two full days only, but an extra full-time nurse will be added to the staff complement."

She said the province's health facilities are all under immense pressure and they are facing increasing burden of disease and an increased patient load. "However, the department strives to improve its services to be more patient-focused and ultimately to ensure that every person attending our facilities has a positive experience."

Patients queuing for service at the Blanco Clinic. Photos: Alida de Beer

ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

