Update: Waste water recycling answer to scarcity?

Two delegates chatting at the water reuse seminar at Pine Lodge last week: Debra Cousins (left) from the Centre for Water and Sanitation Research and Isa Thompson, chief engineer of the national department of water and sanitation. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - There is a need for South Africa to tap into waste water recycling to provide potable water for a growing population in a water scarce country. This was highlighted at a national seminar hosted at Pine Lodge last week.

According to the Water Research Commission (WRC) and Water Institute of Southern Africa (Wisa), the focus of authorities is shifting to waste water reuse to provide in the increasing demand for potable water. But this presents challenges of its own, among which is consumer resistance.

The seminar, hosted by these two institutions, revolved around ideas on how to influence human behaviour and public perception of waste water reclamation. Delegates from municipalities, water management authorities and the private sector countrywide, were in George for the two-day seminar.

According to Chris Swartz, chairman of the Wisa water reuse division, maintaining an adequate supply of potable water in South Africa poses immense challenges because of population growth, climate change, the pollution of natural water resources, and industrial expansion. He said waste water recycling plants have already been built by seven municipalities (including George, Mossel Bay and Beaufort West).

He emphasised that reuse systems should never compromise public health at any cost and a national laboratory for advanced quality analysis as well as regional testing capacity and expertise should be developed. Currently, all testing is done at universities.

George deputy engineering director Lindsay Mooiman gave a presentation on the challenges her department had faced with the implementation of the Outeniqua waste water plant. She explained how communication with the public through the media, at schools and in the business sector resulted in the town's consumption dropping from 34 Ml per day to 22.4 Ml per day - a 40% reduction - during the severe 2009-2010 drought. That was when the waste water recycling plant was built.

She said the biggest challenge they faced to get the project approved and rolled out, was political opposition. Various other speakers were on the programme from the WRC, Wisa, University of the Western Cape, University of Cape Town, GreenCape, and Cathment to Coast, among others.

Various overseas countries, including California, Australia and Singapore, make use of waste water recycling. Many South Africans, however, have health concerns as well as cultural and religious views that have to be overcome.