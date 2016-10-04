'Mrs Wessa' receives lifetime award

Christine Ridge-Schnaufer receiving the 90 lifetime conservation achiever award from Wessa, along with Lorna Watts of Knysna. During the annual get-together lunch of the two neighbouring Wessa committees, this exceptional honour was celebrated with sparkling wine at the Garden Route botanical gardens. From left, Steve Gettliffe (Knysna, chairperson), Roz Schubert (Eden committee member), Pat Nurse (secretary, Knysna), Christine and Lorna holding an award certificate, Annemarie Gebhardt (Eden

GEORGE NEWS - George resident Christine Ridge-Schnaufer has received a wildlife and environment society of SA (Wessa) 90 lifetime conservation achiever award. This, in recognition of her exceptional dedication to conserving the environment.

The Wessa awards, presented since 1974, recognise and honour individuals who have made a significant contribution to the environmental conservation or environmental education sector in South Africa, over the past year in an exceptional and sustained manner.

In celebration of the organisation's 90-year anniversary of caring for the earth, Wessa presented awards in a number of additional categories this year.

The special 90th celebration medal was awarded to Keith Cooper and the chairman's 90th celebration medal went to to John Green. The category, introduced for the occasion, provided a unique opportunity to acknowledge 90 living individuals who have dedicated their lives to conservation in South Africa.

Lorna Cook, a Knysna Wessa committee member, is a recipient along with Christine who is an honorary secretary of the Eden Wessa committee.

The awards were held during the annual get-together lunch of the two neighbouring Wessa committees on 26 September at the Garden Route botanical gardens.

Says Wessa Eden committee member Annemarie Gebhardt, "The event turned into a spirited lunch celebrated with sparkling wine during which we toasted our two Wessa champions who have made it their lifetime mission to be of service to the local environment. They so deserve this public recognition."

Ridge-Schnaufer, who has been an active member of Wessa since 2008, says she is amazed at receiving the award, and to be counted amongst people who have made such notable nature conservation efforts. She felt lucky to live in George and be able to make a difference.

One of the many projects in which she has been actively involved as secretary of the friends of the George heronry (FROGH)) is to do a monthly count of the birds at the old crocodile farm. She and a handful of people get together to note the movements of sacred ibis, egrets and herons in order to establish how these waterbirds are affected by the demolition of their habitat when the water dams were bulldozed.

In December 2015 she became vocal when it was feared the birds would have nowhere to go. At the time she said, "We had one of the biggest heronries on our doorstep, and could have built a research centre, tea garden and bird rehabilitation centre.

"Instead, we now have nothing. Mostly water birds congregate here. Now that the water and the trees are gone, there is nothing to attract them."

She is gratified that through Wessa some incredible people network and share their knowledge. As well as seeking solutions that will lead towards a sustainable environment.

The establishing of the Gouritz cluster biosphere and Garden Route biospheres are worthy projects supported by Wessa which helps to coordinate information sharing and lead towards strides being made in getting this vast nature area international conservation status.

Some of Wessa's projects include the eco-schools and blue flag; environmental education and training; the conservation of life-supporting biodiversity and water resources, climate change mitigation and adaptation, environmental governance, and the Wessa rhino and elephant initiatives. As the driving force behind the Eden branch, she is happy the branch is still alive and doing interesting outings to wonderful places.

This earned her the "Mrs Wessa" title and although given in jest, she's happy with the "title".

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Christine was one of the people who fought the flames when a veld fire came perilously close to the birds' habitat.