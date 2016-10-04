Metal: Beatrix Bosch's new hobby

Beatrix Bosch may have stopped producing her commercial production - but this does not preclude her from tackling metal sculpt work as a hobby. The metal spires depict the "bergwind" and is situated in her blossoming garden in Groenkloof Retirement Village.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - For decades, Beatrix Bosch, South Africa's renowned leather work artist, worked late nights to complete her colourful wall hangings crafted from wildlife skins.

Art collectors bought up her entire stock, and some of her bigger pieces fetched up to R150 000.

After closing her studio doors for good, she did not relish the idea of sitting totally idle. After moving to Groenkloof, George's popular new retirement village, she became the fresh, creative breeze that added vibrancy to the new closely-knit community.

As one of South Africa's foremost artists, her artworks were bought by art collectors from all over the world.

She is undoubtedly a formidable business woman and never tackled things in half measure.

Until today her wall hanging in the foyer of the Pretoria State Theatre is probably the largest ever to be created in this country.

"I believed in doing artwork on a large scale."

One of her undertakings was to ship a few tonnes of her work to the US for an exhibition.

When settling into Groenkloof, it was small wonder she found a creative outlet by throwing herself wholeheartedly into establishing a lush garden.

But of late she has turned to a new hobby. Beatrix always enjoyed owning sculpt works, and her late husband Bossie's wooden statues continue to take pride of place in her home.

But more recently she took up metal sculpt work, and has been spending hours rummaging through pieces of metal in scrapyards to find suitable pieces to forge.

This is one of the two playful metal sculpt works produced by Beatrix in collaboration with students from a local skills and craft school who welded it together for her after she selected metal pieces and worked out a design.

Read more about this formidable woman in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

