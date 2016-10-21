Translate to: 

Local spring and summer bulbs

Ixia spp - Corn Lilies - Witteberg
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Spring bulbs are popping up all over the veld and in gardens. For those interested in planting local, these are a few suggestions of what to plant in your garden. If you did not plant these in Autumn, fear not, as you can buy potted bulbs in flower from your local nursery.
 
A short list of what occurs naturally in our Garden Route area:
 
Ixia spp – Corn Lilies
Ixia Lilies are indigenous to South Africa and belong to the same family as the Iris. They appear in a range of colours, with dark blotches and spots on some flowers. They are drought tolerant and will do well on a patio in a pot, where they will thrive on little water, but lots of sun. Flowers last long in a vase or arrangement. Leaves will go yellow and die back at the end of the summer season when the bulbs go dormant.
 
Watsonia spp – Bugle Lily or Suurkanol
Cousin of the Gladiolus, Watsonias are indigenous to Southern Africa. They come in a range of colours from red, orange, purple, pink, cream and white with all shades in between. Most are deciduous, but there are a few evergreen varieties too. Plant them in clumps in full sun in well-drained soil. Clumps will multiply every season and can easily be divided and split up.
 
Freesia spp – Freesia
Freesias must be one of the most rewarding indigenous bulbs you can ever plant in your garden. They have a lovely fragrance, come in a range of colours and have an extremely long vase life. There are many hybrid colours available, too. Plant them in mixed borders or containers with compost-rich soil. They can tolerate full sun to partial shade and will give you weeks of colourful, sweet smelling pleasure.
 
Cyrtanthus elatus – George Lily
This is a must have for all the local gardens. Our own George Lily from the Outeniqua Mountains and surrounds is a fire engine red lily from the Amarillys family. This summer flowering bulb multiplies quickly and can be split every 3 years if necessary. Plant in a pot or in mixed borders in compost rich soil, preferably in full sun. Keep an eye out for the Amaryllis caterpillar that favours these bulbs. Other species in shades of yellow, pink & orange with smaller tubular flowers can be treated the same way for splashes of summer colour.
 
Most of these beautiful indigenous bulbs can be bought from the Garden Route Botanical Garden Nursery at 49 Caledon Street George.
 
Article by Tarita Pollicutte, Curator, Garden Route Botanical Garden Trust.
 
