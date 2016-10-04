Matric exams are starting

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Next week Wednesday 26 October, the Grade 12 class of 2016 will be sitting for their first paper, English paper 1 at 09:00.

The following day, Thursday 27 October, they will write accounting followed by mathematics paper 1 or mathematical literacy on the Friday.

Practicals for computer applications and information technology will be completed this week. Foreign language papers will be written in the early part of next week.

The last subject will be written 6 weeks later on Monday 28 November and then the nail-biting period of waiting for the results expected in the first week of 2017 will begin.

Umalusi, responsible for the quality assurance of assessment for the over 810 000 pupils that are expected to write the Grade 12 National Senior Certificate this year, says that it is ‘all systems go’ for a successful examination.

