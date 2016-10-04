Eden mayor to matrics: Crunch time is here

Eden executive mayor Memory Booysen

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - A message from Eden executive mayor Memory Booysen:

Firstly, I applaud teachers for their year-to-year efforts to create conditions and transfer knowledge to learners, especially to matriculants, who now have the ball in their court.

A learner who is effectively tutored and excels in his/her studies becomes more motivated. Motivation directs behaviour towards particular goals, increases persistence in activities and enhances performance.

My call for action is that you do not allow socioeconomic circumstances to determine your academic progress or failure; you need to exercise dedication and discipline – these qualities will open doors for you.

I also call on local nongovernmental organisations, various government departments and community members to work collectively to address social ills and the prevalence of drugs and alcohol plaguing schools. If every person in the Eden district does something positive, however big or small, to influence the mind of a learner, imagine the success of our people.

Lastly, during this time, stay away from parties and social-media platforms, because these activities consume a lot of time and energy that could well be invested in your future.

I believe in you, but you have to believe in yourself too.

Good luck.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'