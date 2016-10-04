Earthquake: Walls and windows rattle

Generic image.

Oosthuizen says she was not scared, because at the time she was thinking it was a heavy truck driving by. “It was only after I saw on Facebook that other people reported the same experience that I knew it had been a tremor from the quake. We are not used to this sort of thing in George.”

Watch a video of this morning's earthquake in Oudtshoorn below:

Video courtesy of Jean Botha, the owner of Cango Caves Zipline.



Click here for previous articles:

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - A Denneoord resident who experienced significant seismic tremors in her home this morning told the George Herald that it caused a mirror standing on the ground in her bedroom to fall over.Miranda Oosthuizen lives in Gannabos Street near the mountain. She was sitting on her bed, playing CDs on her laptop, when the tremors started.“It must have lasted at least a minute. The dogs freaked out a little. I have a young Staffordshire Terrier and he ran up and down, barking. The walls and windows rattled. When it was over, it felt as if my body was still shivering.”

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST



'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'