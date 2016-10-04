Report back on peaceful protest

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The Southern Cape community forum will be holding a meeting for all private security workers in George on Wednesday 26 October at Fourways, Thembalethu.

It will start at 15:00. At the meeting, the forum will report back regarding its peaceful march in September to the George labour centre.

They met with the acting Western Cape provincial director of the labour department, Mawele Ntamo, on 29 September, to submit proposals with regard to the conditions of employment of workers in the security sector in the Southern Cape.

The proposals include that investigations be instituted against security companies not adhering to basic labour regulations. The forum is acting on behalf of security workers who are struggling to have their labour complaints addressed by the labour department in George.

Petros Mapapa, vice-chairman of the forum, says, "It is very important for security employees to attend the meeting. In addition to discussing the meeting with the director, we will also deliberate a way forward to ensure that employment justice is achieved."

