2016 Mayoral matric message

2016 Mayoral matric message
Executive Mayor of George Alderman Melvin Naik.
GEORGE NEWS - The mayor of George, Melvin Naik wishes all the grade 12 learners in the Southern Cape, the best for their upcoming exams.
 
"As executive mayor of George it is a great honour to greet and address every grade 12 learner in the Southern Cape. I offer the class of 2016 congratulations for reaching this milestone.
 
You are now at the start of unlocking your future. You are more fortunate and privileged than millions in South Africa who dream of the opportunity you are experiencing now. I hope up until today you have used your time wisely and that you have studied hard.
 
Be aware that time can be your friend or your enemy. Spend this time engaging with teachers and fellow learners, if there is still anything that you do not understand. I want to tell you great moments are born out of great opportunity and this is one of the greatest opportunities you will have to equip yourself for a very tough and competitive world out there.
 
Only your best efforts will allow you to gain acceptance to tertiary institutions. Grade 12’s, see your final exam as the stepping stone to these institutions. I am aware that some learners are living and studying under very difficult circumstances, but never allow your circumstances to be an excuse not to give your best.
 
God has blessed you with a sound mind and the potential to perform at the highest level. Remember through education you have an opportunity to change your circumstances and those of your family’s forever.
 
It was late President Nelson Mandela who said "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change your world."
 
Do not ever give up - because our greatest weakness lies in giving up.
 
The most certain path to success lies in trying one more time. I am not saying that your exam is going to be easy, but what I want to tell you is that it will all be worth it in the end.
 
I also want to extend an invitation to family and friends to give our matriculants all the support you can in this time of study. Parents please manage the usage of cell phones during this period. This is a huge distraction and can be detrimental.
 
Matrics - your destiny lies in your own hands. Only you can decide whether you will cry tears of joy, or tears of disappointment when you receive your results.
 
Remember God only helps those who are prepared to help themselves.
 
I wish you the best of luck and success for the examinations.
 
Believe in yourself."
 
15:33 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
