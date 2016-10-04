Regional magistrate Hermann Buhr found dead

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The South African flag flew at half-mast at the George and Thembalethu courts on Thursday 13 October in honour of the tragic passing of regional magistrate Hermann Buhr.

When he failed to answer his phone for a few days, a family member went to his house to investigate. It was there his body was found.

Hermann leaves behind a son and a daughter, who both were recently married.

Hermann was born in Pretoria on 9 July 1958 and made his first of many entries in the news on his birth date. He was born on the same date as his mother and father.

He was of German descent,, and attended the Deutsche Schule and Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in Pretoria. At the university of Pretoria he obtained a Baccalaureus Iuris anda LLB degree at the university of South Africa.

He started his career at the Pretoria magistrate's court as a prosecutor. He transferred to the George magistrate's court during 1987, where he later became a magistrate and regional magistrate.

He served the department of justice for 38 years.

Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson, confirmed that no foul play was suspected.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

