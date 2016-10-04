Pedestrians 'run wild' at traffic light

Groups of pedestrians cross the traffic light on the corner of Meade and Hibernia Streets daily, without yielding to the traffic lights. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - Motorists often get the flack for not abiding by the traffic rules, but there is one particular place in town where pedestrians seem to act like road cowboys.

Footloose and unafraid, groups of pedestrians cross the traffic light on the corner of Meade and Hibernia Streets daily, without giving a second thought to the little red man cautioning them to wait.

Mothers with children, youngsters and the elderly - everyone charges over. Motorists have to duck and dive to get an opening in the crowd, even though there are green lights shining in their favour.

Watch a video of pedestrians crossing the road, below:

Video: Michelle Pienaar.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'