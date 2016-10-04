NMMU resumes classes

NMMU George Campus will re-open this week.

The statement said “NMMU acknowledges that the campaign for free higher education for all is a noble cause, but it is a national policy issue beyond the authority of any individual university. While NMMU does not have the mandate to pronounce on this matter, it will deploy resources to engage in research and conduct dialogues that will hopefully inform the national roadmap towards the realisation of free higher education for all.

Until such time, the university remains resolute in its call for free higher education for the poor and financial support for the so-called ‘missing middle’ students.”

• The clearance of all debt for students who qualified for debt and down-payment relief in 2016.

Since the examination timetable originally ended on 16 November, the university is working on a recovery plan to assist those students whose off-campus accommodation leases expire at the end of November, or even earlier.

Click here for previous articles: