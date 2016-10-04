'Missing' man found dead at home

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A 45-year-old man, who had gone missing a week ago, was found dead at his house in Thembalethu Zone 9 on Saturday 11 October.

Xolani Mbonise (45) had his relatives and employees worried after he failed to appear at work for a week. According to Captain Dumile Gwavu, Thembalethu police spokesperson, after Mbonise's family couldn't establish his whereabouts, they embarked on a search.

"One of the family members went to his house where he lived alone. After they forced their way in, they found him dead.'

Gwavu said an inquest docket has been opened, and the police are waiting for a post-mortem to determine the cause of his death. No foul play is suspected.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

