'Firing of 2 teachers a misunderstanding'

MM Mateza Primary School. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - Police responded to a call from MM Mateza Primary School on Monday 10 October to remove alleged defiant teachers from the premises. They were unhappy about being fired by the principal, Mgcineni Makasi.
 
This follows after Nontobeko Gojela and Bukelwa Quthu, both Grade R teachers, were allegedly fired after an argument about their work contracts. They allege Makasi did not follow proper procedures before giving them the boot.
 
Says Gojela: "Our argument with the headmaster dates back as far as 2015, after we confronted him. Since then he kept on threatening to fire us."
 
The teachers also cited bad management by the principal, saying his conduct also delays school programmes.
 
"I cannot even remember the last time we had a meeting with the parents of the learners. We hardly meet with them. We do not have a proper functioning school governing body (SGB). He keeps on co-opting new members of the SGB by himself, without following proper processes," she says.
 
Councillor Langa Langa was also present on Monday to prevent the police from forcibly removing the teachers from the school premises. Langa says as a community leader he has received complaints.
 
"We are worried about the number of good teachers who continue to resign from the school.
 
"We want the education department to deal with this matter, and if not, we are prepared as the community to do anything necessary to see that he is removed.
 
"We cannot have teachers working in this environment. This will reflect badly on learners' academic progress," says Langa.
 
The Western Cape department of education (WCED) was called in to address this matter, and a meeting between the SGB, principal and the two teachers was held on Tuesday 11 October.
 
Speaking after the meeting, circuit manger of the WCED, Jewel Jonkers, said after discussing the matter with the concerned parties, it was agreed that the teachers would resume their positions and sign new short-term contracts.
"The situation regarding the two teachers has been resolved.
 
There was a misunderstanding and the educators have now signed new contracts from October to December. I was not informed of some of the concerns raised by the teachers. However, if anyone feels that they have been threatened, they can write to me and we will deal with this matter." Jonkers said he was informed about the incident by Langa and that he invited him via e-mail to meet to discuss the issue.
 
When asked for comment, Makasi said the WCED has said everything that needed to be said.
 
 
Nontobeko Gojela. Photo's: Zolani Sinxo  
 
 
Bukelwa Quthu.  
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:09 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
