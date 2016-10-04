2 Policemen await sentencing

Thembalethu court. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The sentencing of two former policemen assigned to the George police station, Neville Olyn (32), and Janus Williams (31), found guilty in the Thembalethu regional court on corruption charges, was remanded until Friday 28 October.According to an entry on the charge sheet, the court is waiting for ‘correctional supervision’ reports. The reports weren’t ready as the official designated to hand in the reports was on sick leave.The two former constables were arrested on 26 February 2013 during a ‘sting’ operation on the George airport road.A warrant officer, acting as an intoxicated member of the public, was stopped by the two constables. The warrant officer offered a R1 000 bribe which the constables accepted. The two were pulled over 500 m further on with the money in their possession and arrested.