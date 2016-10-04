Translate to: 

2 Policemen await sentencing

2 Policemen await sentencing
Thembalethu court. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The sentencing of two former policemen assigned to the George police station, Neville Olyn (32), and Janus Williams (31), found guilty in the Thembalethu regional court on corruption charges, was remanded until Friday 28 October.

According to an entry on the charge sheet, the court is waiting for ‘correctional supervision’ reports. The reports weren’t ready as the official designated to hand in the reports was on sick leave.

The two former constables were arrested on 26 February 2013 during a ‘sting’ operation on the George airport road.

A warrant officer, acting as an intoxicated member of the public, was stopped by the two constables. The warrant officer offered a R1 000 bribe which the constables accepted. The two were pulled over 500 m further on with the money in their possession and arrested.

Both pleaded not guilty.
 
 
More information to follow as it becomes available. 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:34 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 7%
No
George Herald 93%
Men
Women
Search
Woorde_sonderletters
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
Looking4Companion123
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up